HUDSON, Wis.-- The competition at the Wisconsin Scholastic Clay Target Program state tournaments remained fierce this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic with 39 teams competing in American trap, international or bunker trap, American skeet, international skeet and sporting clays events.

There were 40 registered participants on the Hudson Raider shooting club’s team this season with 35 athletes traveling to Rome, Wis., to shoot trap and 16 competitors shooting sporting clays. Additionally, four Raiders competed at the American skeet championship held in Prairie du Sac, and three competed in the international or bunker trap championship in Franksville.

“We had six different kids shoot 25 straight on the trap line,” head coach Rick Persinger said.

“Getting a perfect round, and especially that first 25, is a big milestone for these kids, and to do it at the state championship makes it even that more special.”

Owen Meurett got his first 25 straight at state and Brady Kern, Lauren Kern, Paul Nordeen, Holden Stanek and Jordan Persinger all logged perfect 25/25 rounds in the event. In skeet, Brandon Armstrong and Brady Kern both had 25 straight rounds, and Armstrong also earned his first 50 straight. In the high overall category, which tallies individual scores from the American trap, skeet and sporting clays events, Lauren Kern earned third in the intermediate ladies division and Armstrong placed sixth in the varsity men’s division with the Raider team finishing eighth overall.

Trap

In 16-yard trap, the Raider rookie squad, consisting of fourth and fifth graders, had a very strong showing and took third place. The squad was led by Johann Stolz, Izzy Arnett, Lucas Svoboda, Jeremiah Nordeen and Aaron Egger.

Continuing her success from the national championships held earlier this year, Arnett took in the rookie ladies division, hitting 75-of-100 targets, while Stolz finished eighth in the rookie men’s division.

“Johann broke his arm about a week before state and had to have a cast put on,” Persinger noted. “We adjusted his gun a bit, he was able to practice and compete and he broke 75 of 100 targets, which is one of his best scores.”

The intermediate entry squad consisting of Noah Svoboda, Lucas Egger, Mike Arnett, Luke Jannusch and Evie Nordeen, finished in fifth place and the intermediate advanced squad, consisting of Lauren Kern, Mason Richert, Jake Burger, Jacob Stolz and Wade Congdon, finished in sixth place.

In addition, Laura Kern added to her medal count for the year, coming in first in her division by hitting an impressive 96-of-100 targets. The JV squad, consisting of Paul Nordeen, Brady Kern, Owen Meurett, Holden Stanek and Walker Peterson brought home third place medals.

Sporting Clays

“We had one of the biggest sporting clays groups we’ve ever had this year, and they all certainly really represented Hudson very well with their achievements at state,” Persinger said.

The JV squad of Brady Kern, Paul Nordeen and Lexi Randolph, placed second while individually Brady Kern took third. Paul Nordeen finished 10th in men’s JV, while Randolph was fourth and Alyssa Grezek tenth in ladies JV. Lauren Kern was sixth in ladies intermediate advanced and Armstrong was fourth in men’s varsity.

Skeet

Hudson’s JV men’s squad of Brady Kern and Paul Nordeen placed third at the state skeet competition at the Sauk Prairie Gun Club, while Nordeen placed sixth and Kern was seventh as individuals.

Armstrong placed sixth at the men’s varsity level and Lauren Kern was fourth at the ladies intermediate advanced level.

“The dedication and determination these kids exhibited throughout the year has been remarkable,” skeet coach Ron Armstrong said. “Each of them strengthened their mental game and improved their shooting ability significantly throughout the season, and our coaches could not be more proud of them and what they accomplished.”

Bunker trap

Brandon Armstrong, Lauren Kern and Paul Nordeen made the trip to compete in the Wisconsin state bunker trap championship at the Winchester Gun Club. Bunker (or international) trap is the variety of trapshooting held in the Olympic Games. Targets in bunker trap are thrown at a higher speed and at a greater variety of angles and trajectories than American trap.

Kern walked away with third place in her division, Armstrong tied for third but was bumped to fourth on the back run, and Nordeen finished seventh while the team finished seventh overall as well.

“Given that this is an Olympic event, it adds another level to the competition,” coach Mark Nordeen said. “Each participant is assigned a number which is displayed on the back of their jersey and they are required to flank a round assisting the referee in scoring just like at the Olympics. Our kids don’t get much opportunity to practice this discipline as the closest bunker house to Hudson is in Rome. I’m very impressed by how well they each did.”