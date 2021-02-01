RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- As the strikes kept piling up for Karyn Chukel during the Monday Night Women’s Bowling League at St. Croix Lanes in River Falls Dec. 21, she thought there was no way she would roll a perfect 300 game.

“By the time I hit the seventh frame I was so proud of myself that I had seven strikes in a row,” she said. “But I was like, I'm not throwing a 300 today; it's just not happening. Like it can't happen.”

But the pins continued to fall through the eighth, then the ninth, and eventually into the 10th frame.

After rolling her 10th straight strike Chukel thought maybe she could beat her previous high score of 290. Then when her 11th throw went for a strike she joked that it would be nice to bowl a 299.

“I threw the last ball and I was in such a good place that I wasn't nervous,” she said. “I wasn't even thinking. I just let my body go on autopilot and everything fell down. And I was like, I didn't just do that. I couldn't have just done that. There's no way I just did that!”

Chukel had done it -- bowled the first perfect 300 game in a United States Bowling Congress-sanctioned game in River Falls Women’s League history.

“I was totally shocked,” she said. “And I think I was really honored to be the first one.”

But wait, there’s more. Just over three weeks later, during the Wednesday Night Women’s League at St. Croix Lanes, she did it again.

“That one I was shaking,” she said. “I got in that tenth frame and my legs were shaking. I was like, why am I more nervous this time? But I just tried to stay calm and thought, if it happens it happens, if it doesn't it doesn’t.”

It did, and she said she enjoyed it even more.

“I think the second one, because there was not as much pressure on it, I got to enjoy it more,” she said. “To see everyone's reactions and just enjoy the moment and not worry about the pictures and you know, all that sort of stuff. And my mom was there too so she got to see it, which was really special.”

Chukel, a 2017 Hudson High School graduate, took up bowling as a 9-year-old in Hudson and bowled on the middle school’s traveling team and into high school before joining the Junior Bowling program in River Falls because she found out she could bowl twice a week there. After aging out of the River Falls junior program two years ago she found a home in the River Falls women’s leagues, and is happy her first, and then second, 300 games happened at St. Croix Lanes.

“I feel like this program and their junior league has given me and my sister a lot, a lot of opportunities and just a lot of fun,” she said. “And so it was really cool to be the first and hopefully set a standard, kind of set the road for more women to throw 300, and even for some of the junior bowlers to do it, too.”

Chukel said she once rolled 13 consecutive strikes, but that happened over the course of two games. She said she never thought she would bowl a 300 game.

“I didn't think it was gonna happen, just because I was never really the strike bowler,” she said. “I was always kind of the spare gal who got strikes occasionally.”

A former standout soccer goalkeeper at Hudson HIgh School, Chukel is currently student teaching while enrolled at UW-River Falls and plans on going into secondary math education. She said soccer, like bowling, is still a big part of her life.

“I play as many intramural sports as I can, and I'm on the club soccer team,” she said. “Other than that I'm spending my time here or at another bowling alley.”