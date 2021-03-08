RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- Most bowlers spend their entire lives trying to roll a perfect game. Two River Falls Junior bowlers scored their first 300 games three days apart in late January at St. Croix Lanes.

Fourteen year-old Brenned Dado picked up his 300 during league bowling on Wednesday night, Jan. 20, while Michael Bierwerth, 12, accomplished the feat on Saturday morning, Jan. 23.

“I was really nervous,” Dado said. “ The seventh frame I started to realize I might get there. So I just wanted to stay focused and really dial in.”

Dado said as he got closer to 300, a buzz started to spread among the other bowlers at St. Croix Lanes, and all eyes were on him as he rolled his last ball.

“Yeah most of the other bowlers stopped and all watched me, so that was cool,” he said. “But I was pretty scared. I just hit my mark and stayed focused and was hoping it would be a strike.”

Bierwerth said he didn’t feel as much pressure during his Saturday morning perfect game.

“I just tried to act normal and just kept thinking, one more, just one more,” he said. “I was lucky enough that we were the last ones bowling so there weren’t as many people around to make me nervous.”

An added twist to Bierwerth’s story is that his dad Paul had just rolled a 300 game the night before and was there for Michael’s perfect game Saturday.

“But he was sitting on the other side of the bowling alley,” Michael said. “I saw him lingering around but he just let me go.”

Both Dado and Bierwerth said they love bowling in the River Falls Junior League, and couldn’t have bowled their first 300 games at such a young age without the guidance and support the league provides.

“Big thanks to all my coaches,” Bierwerth said. “And a big thanks to all my teammates, family members, friends; anybody who just supports us really helps a lot.”

“I definitely think it's something everybody should try here,” Dado added. “Everybody here is really nice. All the coaches are really good, and I think teammates are important too, they’re very encouraging. It’s not only an individual sport but a good team sport.”

For more information about River Falls Junior Bowling, visit riverfallsjuniorbowling.com.