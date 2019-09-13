HUDSON-- Hudson scored 30 seconds into the match and had a 3-0 lead six minutes in on its way to an 8-1 victory over Menomonie in a Big Rivers Conference boys’ soccer contest Tuesday, Sept. 10, in Hudson.

Hudson’s game at Rice Lake scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 12, was postponed due to weather. No make-up date has been set.

Tuesday’s win moved the seventh-ranked Raiders to 4-2 overall on the young season and 2-0 in BRC play and sets up a showdown with No. 6 Eau Claire Memorial (3-0-1, 2-0) Tuesday, Sept. 17, in Hudson. Both teams are trying to keep pace with first-place Rice Lake, who is off to a 3-0 conference start and is ranked No. 9 in Division 3.

Freshman Darren Chukel had a hat trick in Hudson’s latest win and Tieg O’Kelly scored twice while Sam Ross, Trevor Nava-Barber and Nick Thomspson had a goal apiece. Raider coach Steve Sollom said Thompson’s goal was a highlight-reel blast from 35-yards out that even drew applause from the Menomonie players.

“We played fast and made quick decisions and looked good for the first 20 minutes,” Sollom said. “Everyone got a chance to play so we could evaluate a bit of our bench, and play kind of slowed down at that point.”

Menomonie spoiled the shutout with a late goal off a free kick following a Raider foul.

Following this Tuesday night’s matchup against Eau Claire Memorial, the Raiders will visit Chippewa Falls Thursday, Sept. 19 before hosting River Falls Tuesday, Sept. 24.