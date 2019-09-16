The move to the WIAA Division 4 level this season meant there were no major consequences for the Somerset boys when they hosted Rice Lake Saturday in a soccer game that was critical in seeding the past few seasons.

The Spartans put up an excellent showing against Rice Lake, losing 2-0. Rice Lake is unbeaten and leads the Big Rivers Conference. Somerset lost to Rice Lake 9-0 in the Division 3 regional playoffs last year.

This week sees the Spartans dive into their Middle Border Conference schedule. The Spartans host Hayward on Monday and Baldwin-Woodville on Tuesday. The Spartans will play at New Richmond on Thursday.

Rice Lake scored four minutes into Saturday’s game, with the Warriors’ second goal coming in the 53rd minute. The first of the goals came off a corner kick. Somerset coach Bill Roll said he knew Rice Lake specializes in scoring off set pieces, like corner and penalty kicks. That’s why the Spartans unveiled a new defense for these situations on Saturday.

The Spartans have traditional man-marked players in these situations. With four days between games last week, the coaches installed a zone defense that they used in these situations. Roll said there were a number of reasons to try this approach.

“If the ball’s in your zone, your job is to go up and win it in the air,” he said. He said this also eliminates the confusion of chasing marked players through congested areas. “In the long run, I hope it’ll be simpler.”

Roll said he puts his tallest defender, senior Ben Rybacki, directly in front of goalkeeper Devon Fullerton, with Parker Gebheim and Brandon Wright as the next layer of the zone. Roll said that Rice Lake is one of the best teams in the area in specialty situations like this, so he felt the time was right to give it a test. Roll said he considers Rice Lake the leading candidate to advance to the Division 3 sectional level and he considers the Warriors one of the three best teams in the BRC.

Roll said the Spartans were able to generate a few scoring chances in the game, mainly by springing sophomore forward Torsten Strom on the run.

“All things considered for a 2-0 loss, I’m content with it,” Roll said. “We’re not where we want to be yet, but we’ll get better.”

New Richmond soccer

The Tiger boys didn’t have any games scheduled last week. The Tigers play at Osceola on Monday. They finish the week with a pair of home games, hosting Somerset on Thursday and River Falls on Saturday.