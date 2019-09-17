The stress level between the two games was vastly different, but the New Richmond and Somerset boys both scored Middle Border Conference soccer victories on Monday.

Somerset needed a goal from senior Kaine Lee in the 83rd minute for the Spartans to eek out a 2-1 win over Hayward on Monday. New Richmond had no such concerns. The Tigers marched to a 10-0 win at Osceola.

Somerset scored the only goal of the first half Monday. The Hayward goalkeeper mishandled a shot from Sam Priebe. Torsten Strom grabbed control of the loose ball and scored in the 27th minute.

Hayward came back to tie the score in the game’s 50th minute. With nine minutes left in the game, Somerset moved several of its more experienced players to the offensive end of the field. Two minutes later, the go-ahead goal was produced.

The play started with Brock Harris gaining control of the ball in the defensive zone and he sent a pass up to Logan Giossi at the center of the field. Giossi put a pass over the top. Lee and the Hayward keeper both made a beeline to the ball, but Lee got their first. He snapped off a shot from 20 yards out to produce the game-winner.

“It’s a big win for us,” said Somerset coach Bill Roll, lumping Somerset, Hayward and Barron together as teams that are all in contention to finish in the upper half of the MBC standings.

The game showed the importance of the play of the goalkeepers. Roll was complimentary of the work of Somerset senior keeper Devon Fullerton.

“He’s been really solid for a guy in his second year playing the position. His punting’s got a lot better and his throws are better too,” Roll said.

The Spartans are in action again Tuesday, hosting Baldwin-Woodville in a non-conference game.

New Richmond

The Tigers scored early and often, building up an 8-0 lead by halftime in their game at Osceola.

Joe Casey got the scoring started, scoring 88 seconds into the game off an assist from Michael Benedict. AJ Johnson scored four goals and assisted on two others. Cohan Hare scored twice, with Jack Stuedemann, Charlie Gess and Aidan Westmoreland each scoring once. For Gess and Westmoreland, it was their first varsity goals.

The next game for the Tigers arrives on Thursday, when they host Somerset in a conference collision.