HUDSON-- Neither Hudson nor Eau Claire Memorial were able to gain any ground on Rice Lake Tuesday night in the Big Rivers Conference boys’ soccer standings.

The Raiders and Old Abes played to a 1-1 tie at Hudson’s Raider stadium, leaving both teams with records of 2-0-1 in league play, while Rice Lake shut out Menomonie 3-0 to improve to 4-0-0.

Senior captain Nick Thompson gave the Raiders a 1-0 lead on a penalty kick 16 minutes, 16 seconds into the match after fellow captain Kolton Prater was taken down in the box. Eau Claire Memorial’s Evan Smith scored the equalizer just before halftime and after a scoreless second half and overtime the match ended in a 1-1 tie.

Hudson will visit Chippewa Falls (0-2-1) Thursday, Sept. 19, while the Old Abes host Menomonie (1-3-0) before visiting first place Rice Lake Tuesday, Sept. 24.