HUDSON-- The Raider boys’ soccer team kept pace with Rice Lake and Eau Claire Memorial at the top of the Big Rivers Conference standings with a 10-0 victory at Chippewa Falls Thursday night, Sept. 19.

Two nights earlier neither the Raiders or Old Abes were able to gain any ground on Rice Lake after playing to a 1-1 tie in Hudson. Both won Thursday night leaving Rice Lake at the top of the conference standings at 4-0 with Hudson and Eau Claire Memorial right behind at 3-0-1.

Tuesday night in Hudson senior captain Nick Thompson gave the Raiders a 1-0 lead on a penalty kick 16 minutes, 16 seconds into the match after fellow captain Kolton Prater was taken down in the box.

“Prater is pretty shifty with the ball and was a force all night and took 18 fouls on the night,” Hudson coach Steve Sollom noted. “We had a couple really good chances to put the game away in the first half that we typically convert, but either mishit or their keeper made some nice saves.”

Eau Claire Memorial’s Evan Smith scored the equalizer just before halftime.

“Our player had the ball in our end and got shoved over and they stole the ball and passed it out front for a quick shot,” Sollom said. “Bad calls happen, but the players let it get to them for a while.”

Sollom said the Raiders had two golden opportunities to score the go-ahead goal in the second half but couldn’t convert.

“Which is encouraging in the sense that we are creating scoring chances,” he noted.

Hudson went to Chippewa Falls to face a young and rebuilding Cardinal team Thursday night and led 4-0 at halftime, with three of those goals coming on what Sollom called “highlight-reel material” from Prater, Sam Ross and Paul Phillipson.

“We would have given anything to have one of those Tuesday when those shots seemed to want to go over or wide of the goal,” he said.

Trevor Nava-Barber got a hat trick in the second half and Josh Davis scored his first two varsity goals as the Raiders emptied their bench.

Sollom said he expects a tighter game when the Raiders, now 5-2-2 overall, host River Falls (5-2-1, 2-2-0) Tuesday night, Sept. 24. Hudson will visit Eau Claire North (1-5-2, 0-4-1) Thursday Sept. 26 before playing in the Oregon Quad Friday and Saturday, Sept. 27-28.