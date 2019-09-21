In case you haven’t noticed, the Hastings Raiders girls’ soccer team is off to a torrid start and are absolutely demolishing their opponents. The Raiders went 3-0 this past week as they beat a tough Simley squad 2-1 and non-conference opponents Chaska and Bloomington Jefferson by identical 1-0 scores. Those three wins put Hastings at 9-1-1 overall and 2-0-1 in the Metro East Conference, good for third place just two points behind Hill-Murray and Mahtomedi.

This breakout season comes after two straight years of hovering around .500.

“I’d say so, that’s what we’ve been seeing as it’s been progressing each year,” head coach Scott Meier said about how his program has built up to this season. “The talent, the ability to play with each other is getting a little bit better and a little bit better. We’re kind of knocking on the door and knocking on the door, but I think this year with this squad, it’s a really good group of players. We have a little bit more skill, we have some more threats and they’re figuring out ways to play with each other more. It’s coming together.”

The Raiders’ defense has been absolutely stifling, giving up just five goals over the course of 11 matches. Junior goalkeeper Kaitlin Petrich is averaging just a few saves per game because Hastings has so drastically limited its opponents’ chances.

“I’d say we’re doing a really good job of denying a lot of shots,” Meier said. “We haven’t given up a lot of shots so far, even in the Mounds View game, that was a real intense game, we didn’t give up a lot of shots.”

Meier credited his entire team with not only playing great defense, but in generating almost three goals a game.

“We’ve also been able to establish a rhythm of being able to utilize our midfield, build from the back and have that be a focal point of how we start our offense or our counters because that’s where we have a really good core with players like Bella (Meier), Ari (Green) and Alix (Pottinger) there,” he said. “And then we’ve got them supported by Grace (Wagner) and Delaney (Kullman) in the back as our two center-backs. Then with Megan (Brown) up front, I feel like our spine is real strong and can handle it. Now they’re still figuring out how to play off of one another.”

No matter how well the team is playing, there is always room for improvement. Meier mentioned some smaller things and developing parts of their game even further as they continue to come together.

“I think our possession can get better, some of our defensive transition can get a little bit tighter,” he said. “How that happens is being able to communicate more, we need a little bit more voice on the field and I think as our forwards continue to learn how to make their runs up top and trying to exploit face I think that will be another we will try and dial in the next week or two.”

Hastings has just five matches left before section playoffs start. Their next four are at home against Henry Sibley on Tuesday, Sept. 24; a big match that will help decide the MEC champion against Mahtomedi on Thursday, Sept. 26; they host Highway 61 rival Park of Cottage Grove on Saturday, Sept. 28; and then North St. Paul comes to town on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Their regular season finale is Thursday, Oct. 3, at Hill-Murray.