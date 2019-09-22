The Hastings Raiders boys’ soccer team has been unable to string together wins so far this season and goal scoring continues to be a problem. Two weeks ago, they won at home against Tartan and came away with a tie versus Apple Valley. This past week, Hastings lost at Simley but came away with a big win at St. Thomas Academy. There is no doubt that the Raiders have had a difficult schedule so far this season and besides the loss to Simley, their defense has continued to be excellent. Overall they are 4-4-2 and they sit at 2-1-1 in the Metro East Conference, which is good for a tie for third with Mahtomedi.

Hastings has just five matches left including a postponed match in Duluth that was supposed to be played on Saturday, Sept. 21. They have three straight at home on Todd Field against Henry Sibley on Tuesday, Sept. 24; Mahtomedi on Thursday, Sept. 26 and then against North St. Paul on Oct. 1. Their regular season finale is Oct. 3 at Hill-Murray.

In the 2-0 win over Tartan, junior Japeth Gudissa scored both goals for the Raiders on three shots. He was assisted by junior goalkeeper Matthew Qualy and senior midfielder Tyler Goebel. Qualy had 10 saves while the Raider offense had nine shots on goal.

Hastings came away with a tie at home against Apple Valley on Saturday, Sept. 14. The Eagles struck first with a goal midway through the first half despite a fast start by the Raiders that did not result in a goal. Gudissa tied the match with under 10 minutes left and the match remained 1-1 through overtime.

The Raider defense allowed the most goals they have all season in their 4-1 loss at Simley. The Spartans’ Ezequiel Dominguez had two goals while sophomore Jakub Youngstrom scored Hastings’ loan goal. Finally in the 1-0 road win over the St. Thomas Academy Cadets, senior Christian Brenny scored for the Raiders, assisted by Gudissa while Qualy racked up nine saves.