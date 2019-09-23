Area soccer teams are already looking close at the post-season. The teams knew there was a great deal riding on Saturday’s clash between the New Richmond and River Falls boys in terms of where they’ll end up in the WIAA Division 2 subsectional bracket.

The Wildcats led 1-0 at halftime on Saturday night, but two goals from New Richmond senior AJ Johnson gave the Tigers a 2-1 non-conference victory. The win raises New Richmond’s season record to 9-1.

The Tigers are in the midst of a busy stretch in their season. They play Monday at Spooner, before hosting Eau Claire North on Tuesday and Amery on Thursday.

River Falls scored the only goal of the first half on a perfectly executed corner kick, with a Wildcat player leaping to take the pass and put a header into the upper edge of the goal. Despite trailing 1-0 at halftime, the Tigers weren’t worried.

Tiger coach Darian Blattner said the team has been successful at making adjustments at halftime, resulting in much better play all season in the second half. Ten minutes into the second half, the Tigers tied the score. Jovani Perez-Sanchez sent a pass that got Johnson the ball in the open field. He was able to turn the corner against one Wildcat defender, tucking his shot just inside the far post.

The score remained 1-1 until the 80th minute when the Tigers received a penalty kick. Johnson has an excellent conversion rate on these chances and he scored again on this one.

Blattner said he was pleased with how the Tigers controlled the ball in the final minutes of the game, not giving the Wildcats good scoring chances by keeping the ball along the sidelines. Blattner said New Richmond’s four defenders also played at a high level in the second half to keep the Wildcats from getting quality scoring chances.