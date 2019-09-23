RIVER FALLS-- River Falls boys’ soccer coach Marcos Rodriguez already hopes the Wildcats see New Richmond again in the postseason.

Two nights after getting back to .500 with a 4-0 win over Eau Claire North, the Wildcats dropped a 2-1 decision to the Tigers Saturday, Sept. 21, at New Richmond.

Saturday’s loss left the Wildcats at 5-4-1 overall, and Rodriguez said he liked the way the Cats played in both games.

“The North game was a good showing for us,” he said. “We played very well from a tactical standpoint, and we moved the ball going forward. Saturday at New Richmond was such a great game between the two of us. We came out pretty balanced against each other, had our chances and did well to defend. It was unfortunate that the game was decided by a PK in the 83rd minute to put them up 2-1, but sometimes that’s the way the game goes.”

Thursday night the Wildcats and Huskies were locked in a scoreless tie through halftime before firing four into the back of the net-- two off the foot of Gage Espanet and one each from Louis Olson and Owen Wise-- to post a 4-0 victory.

“We looked to sharp defensively,” Rodriguez said. “Ben Matheson has done a great job so far this season by getting our defense organized and making big saves in the moments he is called on.”

Saturday at New Richmond, Elliot Auderieth headed in a first half corner kick to five River Falls a 1-0 lead but the Tiger’s AJ Johnson scored a pair of second half goals, the second on a penalty kick in the 83rd minute, to give New Richmond a 2-1 lead.

“New Richmond came out with a lot of energy and for the most part we did a very good job of closing down their chances,” Rodriguez said. “But when your playing against someone like Andrew Johnson, who is very gifted, we have to make sure we are always aware of him on the field. We came alive towards the middle of the second half but missed our chances in front of the net and struggled shooting.”

The victory boosted New Richmond’s record to 9-1 and gave them a leg up in the WIAA Division 2 sectional bracket.

“New richmond played very well all night,” Rodriguez said. “Hopefully we are able to see them again in the playoffs. Should make for a great match again.”

The Wildcats visited Hudson (3-0-1, 5-2-1) for a BRC match Tuesday, Sept. 24 and will host Menomonie (1-4, 4-6-2) for a conference match Thursday, Sept. 28, at 7 p.m. at Wildcat Field.