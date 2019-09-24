That’s the approach the New Richmond boys are taking. The Tigers haven’t lost since the opening day of the season. They opened this week with a 10-0 win at Spooner on Monday and a 4-0 home win against Eau Claire North on Tuesday.

The Tigers are now 11-1. They have allowed one, yes one, goal in their past eight games.

The player appointed to head the defense this year is Martin Stenske. He said the goal for the team is to go through the Middle Border Conference season without surrendering a goal. The Tigers play their next MBC game Thursday at home against Amery.

Stenske said he was honored to follow in the role of the defensive leadership held last year by Nick Cheslock and two years ago by Mason Marek. Stenske started last season on defense, but spent most of the season as a midfielder.

“I feel I’ve always been a born defender,” he said. He said he’s gratified to have players around him on the defense he considers friends. That includes goalkeeper Carter Melby, who lives across the street from Stenske.

“Our communication is really good,” Stenske said of the defensive crew. “We have a good idea what everyone is thinking.”

Stenske, a senior, plans to attend UW-Eau Claire to study genetics.

The Tigers scored twice in each half of Tuesday’s win over North. The two goals in the first half were the combined efforts of Michael Benedict and Cohan Hare. The first goal came 21:53 into the game when Hare fired a cross toward the far post. Benedict timed his run perfectly, making a running leap to redirect the ball into the net.

The combined for the next goal 85 seconds later. This time it was Benedict who made a run down the left side, firing a pass to Hare, who was left alone in front of the Huskies’ net.

Tiger coach Darian Blattner said his team didn’t have a lot of fire in the game. He said their best play came in bursts, particularly when they were moving the ball quickly. That was the case in both second half goals.

While he didn’t get an assist on either goal, both second half goals were started by junior midfielder Derek Erickson. Four minutes into the second half, Erickson tracked the ball down along the right sideline. He snapped a pass to the middle of the field to AJ Johnson. Johnson quickly directly the ball to Benedict, who notched his second goal of the night.

The final goal of the night came with four minutes remaining. Erickson started the play, getting the ball to Benedict. He did a give-and-go with Joe Casey, with Casey finding open field to get away his shot.

The Tigers had no problems winning at Spooner on Monday, with many of the reserves getting to play 30 minutes or more. Caleb Armstrong led the scoring with a hat trick and Casey scored twice. Johnson, Hare, Stenske, Jovani Perez-Sanchez and Ryan Anderson each scored once. For Anderson, it was his first varsity goal.

Somerset tie, win

The Spartans also started the week with a one-sided win, before running into a much more challenging opponent on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Spartans scored an 8-1 win over Osceola, with the Spartans scoring four goals in each half. It was a big night for Spartan senior Logan Giossi, who scored his first career hat trick. Joey Leroux had a big night too, netting his first varsity goal. Aaron Shartin-Folkert and Torsten Strom both scored twice in the win.

The competition was much tougher Tuesday when the Spartans played at Barron. The game ended in a 1-1 tie.

Somerset scored first, in the 23rd minute, off a penalty kick. Giossi took the kick, launching it to the front of the Barron goal. Somerset coach Bill Roll had the tallest Spartan, Ben Rybacki, line up next to the Barron keeper. The ball flew beyond Rybacki, where Parker Gebheim was waiting to put a header into the net. It was Gebheim’s first goal of the season.

Barron tied the score on a penalty kick in the game’s 48th minute.

The Spartans were hoping for a win in this game to balance out the win Barron had over the Spartans earlier this season. This will make it difficult for the Spartans to get seeding ahead of Barron in the WIAA tournament seeding.

Somerset plays two more games that could have a bearing on seeding when they host a triangular on Saturday. Arcadia and Washburn will be the opposing teams.