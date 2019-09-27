A win over Amery on Thursday sets the New Richmond boys up for the most important week of their 2019 soccer season.

The Tigers are 5-0 in the Middle Border Conference after an 8-0 homefield win on Thursday over Amery. That win improves the Tigers’ overall record to 12-1.

Next week begins with the Tigers facing Baldwin-Woodville on Monday. The Tigers already have a 6-0 win over the Hawks to their credit. That leads into Tuesday’s clash between western Wisconsin powers. The Tigers will play at Hudson, with the Raiders currently leading the Big Rivers Conference standings.

The games continue to grow in importance. The Tigers host Barron on Thursday. The Bears are the only other MBC team without a defeat and Thursday’s winner will be in great position to win the conference title.

The week ends with a road trip south on Saturday. New Richmond and River Falls will play at Holmen and Onalaska. These four games will carry a major bearing on how the top of the WIAA Division 2 regional seeding bracket looks, with all four teams still hoping they can earn the top seed in the region.

Thursday’s win over Amery was produced by a Tiger team playing near the top of its game. The Tigers created a high number of top quality scoring chances throughout the game. The Tigers led 3-0 at halftime, but didn’t let up in their intensity, according to Coach Darian Blattner.

Blattner said the Tigers are getting better by making the maximum use of their practice time. Much of those practices are spent with the six offensive players working against the varsity defensive foursome.

“Our defense isn’t going to see a team with that offensive skill and offense isn’t going to see a defense of that quality,” Blattner said on why he has the varsity groups practice against each other.

Michael Benedict, Cohan Hare and Clay Gess scored in the first half. Blattner said the Tigers looked good on their set pieces, including Gess scoring off a header from a corner kick delivered by AJ Johnson.

Dave Miller and Johnson each scored twice in the second half. Members of the junior varsity got to finish the game, and that resulted in Andrew Blattner scoring his first varsity goal.

The Tigers are working the outside midfielders more into the attack, which has resulted in players like Benedict and Joe Casey getting more scoring chances.

“Our ability to play (the ball) wide forces defenses to spread the field. Joe and Michael have done a really good job because we ask so much of them,” Coach Blattner said.