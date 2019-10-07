RIVER FALLS-- The best the Wildcat boys’ soccer team could do in its three matches last week was a 2-2 Big Rivers Conference tie with Rice Lake Tuesday, Oct. 1 at Wildcat Field.

Two nights later the Cats dropped a 4-0 conference decision at Eau Claire Memorial before losing 2-0 in a rain-shortened match at Onalaska Saturday, Oct. 5. Another match scheduled against Holmen Saturday was rained out.

Gage Espanet accounted for both Wildcat goals with Louis Olson and Owen Wise picking up assists in Tuesday’s tie with Rice Lake while Ben Matheson finished with nine saves.

Those were the only goals of the week for the Cats as they were shut out two nights later at Eau Claire Memorial.

“Just not the best of games that day,” Wildcat coach Marcos Rodriguez said. “We just came out slow a little bit. Struggled connecting passes with one another but had a strong showing in spots of the game. Just didn’t finish.”

Saturday the Cats were only able to get in a 60-minute, rain-shortened match at Onalaska and fell 2-0.

“Just not the best of field situations for us,” Rodriguez noted. “Standing water on the field before halftime, and got unlucky on two crosses from them. But we got to see what we will be up against come section time, and I like our chances a lot of shocking some people come that time.”

The Wildcats, now 6-7-2 overall, 3-4-1 in BRC play, will next host Chippewa Falls in a conference match Monday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. They’ll visit Eau Claire North Tuesday, Oct. 15 and wrap up the regular season at home against Hudson Thursday, Oct. 17 before WIAA regional play begins Oct. 22.