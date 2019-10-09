The Hastings Raiders -- who were the No. 6 seed in Section 4AA -- lost to the No. 3 Park of Cottage Grove Wolfpack 2-1 on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Park. It was Hastings’ second loss of the season to the Wolfpack, both by 2-1 scores. With the loss, the Raiders finish 2019 with a 5-8-2 overall record after taking fifth in the Metro East Conference (3-4-1).

Park led 1-0 at halftime but Hastings tied it up in the second half on a goal by sophomore Steven Krey with 16 minutes, 23 seconds left in regulation. However, the Wolfpack scored on a free kick with just 1:30 left in the game and held on to win 2-1.

Struggling to score has been a theme for the Raiders all season, though they were able to depend on a strong defense. They scored zero or one goal in 11 of their 15 matches and they did not score more than two goals in a match all season. However, they only allowed

Park goes on to face the No. 2 Woodbury Royals on Thursday, Oct. 10. Woodbury beat No. 7 White Bear Lake 5-0. On the top of the bracket, No. 1 East Ridge beat No. 8 Tartan 6-1 and No. 4 Stillwater defeated No. 5 North St. Paul 2-1.