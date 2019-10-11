HUDSON-- Wet, windy conditions on the natural grass field at Eau Claire Memorial didn’t do the Hudson boys’ soccer team any favors Thursday afternoon.

Eau Claire Memorial got a fluke, wind-blow goal early and Hudson lost all-conference center back Nick Thompson to a pulled hamstring when he slipped on the wet field, and the Old Abes went on to defeat the Raiders, 3-1, in a battle between Big Rivers Conference co-leaders.

“It was very wet and a little breezy, which ended up playing a role in the outcome,” Hudson coach Steve Sollom said. “We started strong and had a couple early chances and really controlled the game for about 15 minutes. then things went south.”

It started when Thompson tried to make a play and slipped, forcing him out of the match with a pulled hamstring.

A few minutes later an Eau Claire Memorial player crossed the ball and it went through everybody before drifting in the wind into the far corner of the net.

“The players were a little stunned and we had a let down and in the next minute Eau Claire had the exact same type of play, only this time it was a good cross and their player buried it into the net and just like that we were down 2-0,” Sollom said.

Play evened out the rest of the half and the Raider nearly tied it with just seconds remaining but a point-blank shot from inside somehow went wide.

Hudson got back in the game early when an Old Abe foul put Kolton Prater on the penalty spot and he converted the kick to cut the Old Abe lead to 2-1 and tilt the momentum in the Raider’s favor.

“At that point I was pretty confident we would tie it up as we were rolling again,” Sollom said. “But on the next possession our defender tried to pass it backwards and mishit it and gave them a breakaway. Our keeper came out and fouled their player in an effort to save it and they were given a penalty kick right back and it was back to 3-1.”

Memorial went into a defensive shell the rest of the game and the Raiders couldn’t get the momentum back on their side.

“It was a disappointing performance, and hopefully we will learn from it for the postseason,” Sollom said.

The loss dropped the Raiders to 8-1-1 in BRC play (13-3-2 overall) while Eau Claire Memorial moved into sole possession of first place at 8-0-1 (12-1-3). The two teams had played to a 1-1 tie Sept. 17 in Hudson.

Hudson set up its showdown with the Old Abes by beating Rice Lake for the second time in four days, 6-0, Tuesday, Oct. 8, in Rice Lake. Hudson scored a 4-1 come-from-behind victory over the Warriors at home the previous Friday.

“We don't often play a team twice in four days, but Friday's game was fresh in our mind, and we got off to a much better start,” Sollom said.

Joey Grikis scored in the fifth minute, Prater made it 2-0 just over a minute later and then Grikis scored again and the route was on. Paul Phillipson, Trevor Nava-Barber, and Lou Smith also scored to make the final 6-0.

The Raiders will host Chippewa Falls for senior night Tuesday, Oct. 15 before wrapping up the regular season at River Falls Thursday, Oct. 17. WIAA Regional play gets underway Tuesday, Oct. 22.