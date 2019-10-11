The WIAA soccer tournaments for the boys teams begin on Thursday, Oct. 24 and seeding has begun for the WIAA regional brackets.

The Somerset boys team drew the third seed in the Division 4 bracket during a seeding meeting that was held on Wednesday. New Richmond will find out its fate in Division 2 at a seeding meeting that will be conducted on Sunday.

New Richmond and Somerset both scored victories on Thursday. New Richmond completed a perfect Middle Border Conference season by winning at Cumberland, 9-2. Somerset was also on the road, winning a non-conference game at Baldwin-Woodville, 3-1.

New Richmond wins MBC

Tiger coach Darian Blattner said he is hoping his team receives one of the top two seeds in Sunday’s seeding meeting. This Saturday’s Tiger games against La Crosse Central and Sparta were cancelled due to the weather. Wins in those games, especially against Central would have helped the Tigers’ cause.

The Tigers stand at 16-2-1 after their win at Cumberland. Before two minutes had elapsed, the Tigers held a 2-0 lead. Caleb Armstrong scored 70 seconds into the game. Joe Casey, who assisted on Armstrong’s goal, scored 32 seconds later.

The charge continued with the Tigers building a 5-1 lead by halftime. Jack Stuedemann scored twice in the first half and Cohan Hare once. AJ Johnson scored twice in the second half, with Armstrong and Michael Benedict also scoring.

Blattner said the Tigers brought a great intensity into the game.

“It was great to see. Our kids were bulldogs,” he said. “They would not let up.”

The intense start let the Tigers rest the starters for the final 30 minutes of the game. The Tigers finished the conference season with a 55-3 goal scoring edge over their opponents.

The Tigers were also winners in a non-conference game against Menomonie on Tuesday. The Tigers limited the Mustangs to one shot in a 5-0 victory.

Jovani Perez-Sanchez scored twice for the Tigers, with Johnson, Benedict and Casey also scoring. Johnson assisted on all four goals he didn’t score himself. Johnson leads the state in assists with 30.

With Saturday’s cancellations, the Tigers don’t play again until next Saturday when they host Chippewa Falls at 11 a.m. Blattner said that will be treated as the team’s first playoff game to get their minds ready for when the playoffs begin in the following days.

Somerset wins

Spartan coach Bill Roll said he was expecting the Spartans to receive the third seed in Wednesday’s meeting. By getting the third seed, the Spartans will open tournament play at home on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 4 p.m. against sixth-seeded Cumberland. The winner of that game will likely play at second-seeded Northland Pines on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Somerset’s focus in recent games has been cleaning up its defensive play. That has produced results, because Thursday’s win at Baldwin-Woodville was the Spartans’ third shutout in a row. The win raises Somerset’s season record to 10-4-3.

B-W also plays with an emphasis toward defense. Somerset got the only goal of the first half in the 23rd minute. Aaron Shartin-Folkert weave through several Blackhawk defenders, then fed a pass to Kaine Lee who was able to finish the chance.

Shartin-Folkert also set up the Spartans’ second goal. In the 54th minute he got the ball to Torsten Strom. Strom’s shot hit the underside of the crossbar and caromed into the goal.

Senior Logan Giossi scored the final goal. B-W had been leaving space in the midfield. Giossi took advantage, dribbling to just outside the 18-yard box, where he fired a shot that beat the B-W keeper.

The Spartans were also winners on Tuesday, defeating Regis-McDonell, 6-0. Ben Rybacki and Alex De La O scored their first career varsity goals. It was a good and bad news game for Rybacki. As one of the team’s top defenders, finally getting a goal was a highlight. But later in the game he suffered a sprained ankle. The coaches are hoping he can be back to full strength by the playoffs.

Shartin-Folkert scored twice against Regis, with Giossi and Strom each scoring once.

The six goals was a solid bounce-back for the Spartans after they were held scoreless in a 0-0 tie at Osceola on Monday.

The Spartans finish the regular season with games next Tuesday and Thursday. They finish their MBC schedule at Spooner on Tuesday and they play at Hayward on Thursday.