The Hastings Raiders girls’ soccer team made history during the regular season and they continued doing so during section play. The Raiders -- who were the No. 3 seed in Section 3AA -- hosted their first section playoff match in 20 years Tuesday night, Oct. 8, when they faced off against the No. 6 Eastview Lightning and won 3-2 in overtime. It was also Hastings first section playoff win in 20 years. They then traveled to Lakeville North to take on the No. 2 Panthers on Thursday, Oct. 10. Once again the Raiders went into overtime but lost 2-1 in heartbreaking fashion to end their 2019 season.

Hastings never led against Eastview and were forced to tie it up twice -- both times on goals by senior Ari Green -- during regulation to force overtime knotted 2-2. Just minutes into overtime, sophomore Bella Meier got a beautiful through-ball from senior Grace Wagner and beat the goalie for a 3-2 victory. Against Lakeville North, the Raiders took a 1-0 lead midway through the second half on a goal by junior Molly Begin. It looked like Hastings would hold on for the win but Lakeville North scored with 1 minute, 44 seconds left to tie the match after having a goal called off for offsides just minutes later. They then played almost the full 20 minutes of overtime and seemed bound for a shootout but the Panthers scrambled to get a corner kick with just seconds left and the ball found its way into the Raider goal with just 5 seconds remaining in overtime and Hastings was eliminated 2-1.

Excitement against Eastview

Head coach Scott Meier described what he was feeling when he saw Wagner’s pass to Bella and her game winning goal. Scott is not only the head coach but also Bella’s father.

“Ah I’m just like beautiful pass, a great look through and once I saw Bella get inside that player and get a touch forward I knew she was going to be in,” he said. “It was just a matter of taking care of it and tucking it to bed and she did. What a response!”

Bell said that she was initially surprised to get the ball but once she processed that, she knew she could beat the lone defender between her and the goal. Once she did, as soon as she kicked it she knew it was going to be good.

“I was really excited for our team, I wasn’t really thinking ‘I got the goal!’ or anything like that,” she said. “I thought about how the team put so much effort and stuff like that. And especially because 20 more minutes of overtime is a really long time, so I was glad that we got that in the first few minutes.”

Hastings dominated from the start but Eastview scored on their first chance just over nine minutes in. The Raiders continued to control play and tied the match at 1-1 when Bella draw a hard foul in the Lightning 18 and Hastings was granted a penalty kick, which Green put into the back of the net with just under 11 minutes left in the first half. However, Eastview retook the lead on a corner kick that was deflected into the goal and led 2-1 at halftime.

The Raiders lost two matches and tied two during the regular season while regularly blowing out their opponents. It’s safe to say they did not spend too much time trailing during the past few months but Scott said they kept the message positive on the sideline and at halftime.

“Just stay up, just stay up right? Keep it positive, keep pushing, keep building, it’s coming,” he said about what he told his team. “At halftime the captains talked, the coaches all had some things to say, all really good stuff about staying persistent, staying determined, we have 40 minutes, we have plenty of time.”

“They (Eastview) got a couple of goals on us that probably were unfortunate, probably not typical of how they score their goals,” Scott continued. “So we knew based on how we controlled a fair amount of that game in the first half, we were getting possession but we just weren’t getting what we wanted done in the final third. So it was just a matter of dialing it in and lets execute and that’s what ended up happening.”

With 27 minutes left in regulation, Green scored her second goal of the match to tie it at 2-2 when she stopped the ball, turned and booted from 20-25 yards out with a shot that just snuck in under the crossbar. The Lightning upped their counter-attack in the second half but Hastings still was able to generate more dangerous chances. Despite both teams attacking more, neither were able to convert and it stayed 2-2 heading into overtime. Scott gave the Lightning plenty of credit for how much they pushed the Raiders and Bella credited the Raider defense for doing a really good job.

“I feel like all teams go after us in the middle and try to knock us into the ground, especially me,” she said. “They (Eastview) didn’t really do much, they just had one plan, get it to their forward and then go. I think they just went in thinking that would be fine but our defense played really well and covered their marks really well.”

Just minutes into the first overtime period, Wagner found Bella for the winning goal and the Raiders won 3-2. Scott said after the game that his team remained patient throughout the match.

“I think we stuck to our gameplan in terms of how we were trying to defend No. 20. We were trying to limit a lot of the stuff through the middle, a lot of times you saw those through balls were coming through once they got outside and flailing it, our outside defensive backs played really well and stepped up to the challenge,” he said. “Our midfield was there all night, we were getting looks. Our outside mids were giving us great opportunities, our forwards likewise. Right there towards the end of regulation, Molly (Begin) gets through there and she just overhits that. That’s our goal right there and we’re out of here in regulation, that was a beautiful play.”