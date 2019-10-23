Hudson posted an 8-0 victory over Chippewa Falls in a Division 1 regional semifinal matchup and River Falls scored a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over La Crosse Central in Division 2 as both teams advanced to the regional final round in WIAA postseason action Tuesday night, Oct. 22.

Trever Nava-Barber scored three goals in the first 16 minutes and the second-seeded Raiders were off to the races in their 8-0 Division 1 victory over No. 7 Chippewa Falls in Division 1 play in Hudson. The Raiders will host third-seeded Wausau West in a regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. in Hudson. Wausau West advanced with a 5-2 victory over sixth-seeded Superior.

Fourth-seeded River Falls had a tougher time in its Division 2 matchup against No 5 La Crosse Central, falling behind 2-0 early before scoring three unanswered goals for a 3-2 victory.

Owen Wise hit a curling shot to the back post just before halftime to cut the Red Raider’s lead in half, then went to the far post again early in the second half, where Dylan Rach was there to put it home and tie the score.

“That was huge because Dylan has made that run all season and has not always been successful with it,” Wildcat coach Marcos Rodriguez said. “But I would just tell him to make sure he gets there because it’s going to be huge for us.”

Louis Olson got the game-winner when he made a long run and tapped it past the Red Raider goalkeeper to send the Wildcats to the regional final.

Rodriguez said goalkeeper Ben Matheson came up huge in the second half to keep the Wildcats in the game.

“Whether it was coming off his line to win the ball in the air or making some great saves to keep it tied and ahead. He is really showing his growth over the last few games,” Rodriguez said.

The Wildcats move on to face top-seeded Onalaska in a Division 2 regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, at 4 p.m. in Onalaska. The Wildcats lost a 2-0 rain-shortened game to the Hilltoppers Oct. 5 in Onalaska.