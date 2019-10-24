The run started successfully Thursday, with the Spartans scoring a 2-0 win over Cumberland in the opening round of the playoffs. With the win, the Spartans qualified for the second round of action on Saturday. They will play at 1 p.m. at Northland Pines, a drive of more than four hours. Somerset is the third seed in the regional bracket and Northland Pines is the second seed. Northland Pines defeated Three Lakes/Phelps 4-1.

While the Spartans’ win against Cumberland was only 2-0, it doesn’t reflect who much Somerset controlled the ball in this game. Cumberland played eight players in the defensive zone and severely clogged the center of the field. It wasn’t until the 27th minute that the Spartans were able to get on the scoreboard.

The goal came when junior Aaron Shartin-Folkert sent a lead pass deep into the offensive zone that sophomore Torsten Strom was able to run onto in stride. Strom froze the Cumberland keeper, then put his shot in the corner of the net.

The lead was expanded to 2-0 at the 39:40 mark. Seeing that Cumberland was clogging the middle, the Somerset coaches responded by moving senior Logan Giossi to the right outside midfielder. That move resulted in this goal. Giossi carried the ball to the right baseline, then sent a pass across the crease. Junior Alex De La O was crashing the net and he quickly turned the pass into a goal.

Somerset coach Bill Roll said that type of pass and ball control was exactly what he was looking for when Giossi was moved to the outside, saying Giossi roamed free through the Cumberland defense, creating a number of good scoring chances for his teammates.

“That was his best game this season,” Roll said. “He knows that smart soccer.”

Roll said Giossi was one of several Spartans who stood out, including Shawn Vensland, Brandon Wright and Ben Rybacki in that group. Rybacki was playing for the first time since missing three games with a sprained ankle. Roll said he was pleased that the team started the game with good energy. He said that will be important on Saturday, saying the Spartans will need to get up to speed quickly after the long bus ride.