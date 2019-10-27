The New Richmond boys soccer team is headed back to the WIAA sectional tournament, but the Somerset boys were stopped short in their hopes of reaching the sectional level.

The Tigers qualified for the Division 2 sectional tournament with a tense 2-0 win over Holmen in the regional final at the New Richmond High School field on Saturday. The Tigers will face Onalaska in the sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Onalaska. Onalaska gets the home game because it is the top seed in the region, with New Richmond being the second seed. The winner of Thursday’s game will advance to the sectional championship game, which will be played on Saturday, Nov. 2, in New Richmond, the pre-determined site for the sectional final.

Onalaska also had a tense regional final, beating River Falls in a shootout to advance.

The Tigers and Holmen battled scoreless for more than 70 minutes of Saturday’s game. This was an intense, physical battle, with two Tigers knocked out of the game with leg injuries.

The Tigers finally scored at the start of the 74th minute. Jovani Perez-Sanchez got the ball on the offensive side of midfield and took a few strides forward with the ball, drawing defenders to him. He slotted a pass forward to Tiger leading scorer AJ Johnson. Johnson was crowded by defenders, but was able to turn to face the goal. In less than a heartbeat, Johnson’s shot was gone, scooting low past the Holmen keeper.

“The best player on the field ended up with the ball at his feet,” Tiger coach Darian Blattner said. “The work was to put him in a position to create.”

The Tigers scored again in the 87th minute. Johnson was fouled near the goal and he buried the penalty kick in the back of the net.

Both teams played a guarded, defensive approach, but both were able to come up with a few quality scoring chances. Each time Holmen got a chance, Tiger keeper Carter Melby came up with a big stop.

“Oh man, he had to be on top of his game,” Blattner said. “The ones they had were quality chances. When he’s on, the can be athletic and acrobatic.”

Holmen was the defending sectional champion, having beaten the Tigers 2-1 in the sectional semifinals a year ago. This will be the fourth straight season that New Richmond has reached the sectional level. The Tigers were sectional champions in 2016 and 2017, making the first appearances at the WIAA state championships in the program’s history.

Somerset loss

The Spartans fell behind early and could never recover in the Division 4 regional championship game played at Northland Pines on Saturday afternoon. The Spartans lost to Northland Pines, 3-1.

Somerset finished the season with a 12-6-3 record, the most successful season for the program since 2013.

Somerset was the third seed in the regional bracket and Northland Pines the second seed. Northland Pines will host the sectional semifinal game next Thursday. That’s because fourth-seed Washburn upset top-seeded Barron 2-0 on Saturday.

Northland Pines got the early jump on the Spartans, scoring off a header in the game’s fourth minute. Somerset coach Bill Roll said the Spartans left early in the day to make sure they’d arrive early enough from the four-hour bus journey to shake off the bus legs.

“That goal put us on our heels a little bit,” Roll said. “They’re a good team. They had really good passing and they were in your face defensively.”

Northland Pines took charge by scoring two goals in a four-minute stretch, extending the lead to 3-0 in the 32nd minute. Somerset kept the pressure on, scoring two minutes later. Off a set play from a free kick, Parker Gebheim got the ball to Aaron Shartin-Folkert, who snapped a shot past the Northland Pines keeper.

In the second half the Spartans moved a defender upfield as an extra attacker, but they still weren’t able to cut into the lead at all.

The Spartans graduate seven players from their lineup. Roll said the seniors have done an excellent job of building the program to where it finished third in the Middle Border Conference standings this season.