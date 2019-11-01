The New Richmond boys soccer team will be playing for the WIAA sectional championship on Saturday and the Tigers get to play for the title on their home turf.

The Tigers advanced to the sectional championship game on Thursday by winning at Onalaska, 1-0.

The opponent is Saturday’s sectional title game will be Hortonville, which defeated Pulaski in an overtime shootout on Thursday. It will be quite a trip, with Hortonville approximately 235 miles from New Richmond. Saturday’s game will be played at 1 p.m. at the New Richmond High School field. (Note -- game time has been changed to 3 p.m.)

Thursday’s win was the 20th of the season for the Tigers, who now stand at 20-2-1. The Tigers only losses this season are to Division 1 teams from Hudson and Wausau West. Hortonville comes into Saturday’s game with a 10-7-4 record. Hortonville plays in the Fox Valley Association, facing mainly Division 1 teams from the Oshkosh-Appleton area.

Hortonville was the top seed in its region, while New Richmond was the second seed in the local bracket, with Onalaska as the top seed.

The only goal of Thursday’s sectional semifinal was scored by New Richmond sophomore Cohan Hare. The goal came off a set play off a free kick. Dave Miller took the kick, about 45 yards from the Onalaska goal. Martin Stenske was the first player to make contact with the ball, using a header to flick the ball in the direction of AJ Johnson. Johnson put a hard shot on goal and the Onalaska keeper was able to stop the shot. The ball deflected to Hare and he buried his shot into the back of the Onalaska goal.

Hare’s goal came 16 minutes into the game. In a game where both teams were playing with defensive intentions, the early score was a distinct advantage for the Tigers.

This was the first game the Tigers played on grass in several weeks. Tiger coach Darian Blattner said it took the Tigers some time to adjust to the difference in surfaces. Onalaska had several recent games and the wear on the field showed.

“It wasn’t the smoothest of surfaces,” Blattner said. He said the Tigers did a good job of making sure that there weren’t any balls that got past the defense because of bad hops.

Because of the defensive approach both teams were using, neither team had many quality scoring chances.

The Tigers were using a changed-up lineup after losing Michael Benedict and Caleb Armstrong to leg injuries in the previous playoff game against Holmen. Jovani Perez-Sanchez moved to outside mid. Reserves like Hare, Charlie Gess, Brandon Dennis and Robert Schleicher all saw their roles change and their playing time increase. Hare played most of the game at forward. Blattner said Gess gave the team good energy in his minutes at forward. Dennis and Schleicher were the reserves at the outside mid positions. Blattner said the coaches expect the outside mids to play end-to-end with high energy, so having strong contributions from Dennis and Schleicher in backing up Perez-Sanchez and Joe Casey kept the attack flowing without a hitch.

Blattner said the Tigers don’t have any film or scouting report on Hortonville, so they will go into Saturday’s game concentrating on their style and doing what they do best as a team.