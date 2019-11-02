Paige Peltier, a Hastings native and girls’ soccer standout at Cretin-Derham Hall, was named Ms. Soccer in Minnesota for Class AA last week after wrapping up a tremendous season for the Raiders. The Ms.Soccer award is just the latest in a long line of accolades for Peltier -- including being an Allstate All-American ( profiled here ) and on the USA Today’s All-USA Preseason Team ( talked about here ) -- and she said the recognition was a goal of hers this season.

“I was kind of a little bit shook, I didn’t believe it at first, I was like ‘oh my gosh my name was just called, that’s crazy’,” Peltier said about her reaction when she won the award. “I was also a little bit nervous because I had to give a speech, the speech went well, I didn’t stutter that much but I was still very nervous. But it was amazing, I was super happy, I was ecstatic.”

The award comes on the heels of a great season for Peltier and Cretin-Derham Hall, who made the Class AA state tournament for the first time since 2014 after going 12-4 in the regular season and winning the Section 6AA championship as the No. 1 seed with wins over Robbinsdale Armstrong, Minneapolis Southwest and Minneapolis Washburn. They were seed No. 6 in the state tournament and lost 1-0 in the first round to the No. 3 Rosemount Irish.

“I’m really happy with how the season went, I’m proud of my whole team, we all stepped up to our best game at the end of it to make it to state and our record was pretty good,” Peltier said about the Raiders’ season. “We had a good record, everyone kind of connected throughout the whole season, it was fun, I have no regrets for the season and it was a good one to end on.”

“Even making it, winning section finals was unreal, it was so fun,” she added about making it to state for the first time in her career.

When asked if there was a time this season where she really thought there was a good chance she would win Ms. Soccer, Peltier identified a specific week.

“I guess there was a week in my season where I scored I think 16 goals in the week and I was just like ‘I think I could win this’, I was the leading scorer at that point and there was a good chance,” she said. “There’s a lot of girls who are good as well, so I’m not going to jinx myself, but I think I have a good chance.”

The week she’s talking about was from Monday, Sept. 16, to Saturday, Sept. 21, over the course of which Cretin-Derham Hall played four matches. Peltier scored 6 goals in a 9-0 win over Forest Lake, all of her team’s 5 goals in a 5-4 victory against Mounds View, 4 goals in another 9-0 win -- this time against Irondale -- and the Raiders’ lone goal in a loss to Andover.

If you couldn’t tell already, Peltier was a prolific scorer this season for Cretin-Derham Hall. She scored 37 goals during the regular season and 41 total including playoffs to lead all of Class AA. On top of those 41 goals, she added 11 assists for 52 total points.

“It was definitely icing on the cake, that was a goal of mine was just to beat how many goals I had last year, but it just ended up being the most goals in the state which was a good feeling,” Peltier said about beating the leading scorer. “I felt like I worked hard to get there.”

Ms. Soccer is just the latest award to come Peltier’s way over the last year. Last winter, it was announced during a Raider boys’ basketball game that she was named an Allstate All-American and received a personal message from former U.S. Women’s National Team played and Olympic gold-medalist Julie Foudy congratulating her. Peltier then had the opportunity to play in the Allstate All-America Cup televised on ESPNU, though it was cut short due to weather. Then this August it was announced that Peltier was a part of the USA Today’s 2019 All-USA Preseason Girls’ Soccer Team as selected by Sheldon Shear of TopDrawerSoccer.com.

Peltier begins club soccer immediately with Minnesota Thunder Academy and said her goal is to have a good regular season and to win nationals in June. She will report to the University of Notre Dame in late June or early July after committing to play soccer for the Irish during the fall of her freshman year. She said Notre Dame always was at the top of her list because both of her parents went there and their family history at the school. So when the Irish offered she did not waste any time.