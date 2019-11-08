The success of the young River Falls boys’ soccer team this season has been recognized by the Big Rivers Conference coaches with five Wildcats— including four underclassmen— named to All-BRC teams.

Senior Gage Espanet headlines the list with a spot on the All-BRC First Team and juniors Owen Wise and Josh Linton earned second team honors while sophomore Miles Longsdorf and junior goalkeeper Ben Matheson received honorable mention.

Espanet and Wise are both repeat selections after earning honorable mention in 2018.

Wildcat coach Marcos Rodriguez said having five players named to the teams is huge after having just three a year ago.

Espanet finished the season as the leading scorer in conference play with 16 goals against BRC opponents and 25 overall, in addition to dishing out 15 assists in his final year as a Wildcat.

“Gage worked hard all summer to come into the season ready to lead our attack,” Rodriguez said. “He will go on and play in college and I have no doubt he will be successful.”

Rodriguez said Wise and Linton were both big parts of the Wildcat attack this season with 12 goals each. Wise also had 15 assists while Linton dished out seven.

“The nice part is Josh and Owen come back for their final year and will look to lead our attack and build off of this year’s success,” the coach said.

Rodriguez said he’s also looking forward to having Matheson and Longsdorf back next season.

“Ben Matheson really stepped up big this year and very well could have been first team as he is showing to be one of the top keepers in our conference,” Rodriguez noted. “Miles Longsdorf was a big part of our success in the midfield. He played almost every minute of our games this year and worked hard to step up this year.”

The Wildcats finished the season 6-5-1 in BRC play, 10-8-3 overall, and Rodriguez said the four returning All-BRC players from this year’s team should anchor a strong group next year.

“We have a good group of kids returning for next year and it should shape up well for us, and hopefully we push to try for a conference championship,” he said.