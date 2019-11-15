UW-River Falls senior Maggie Koehler of Hudson has been named to the All-WIAC Women’s Soccer Team for the third time in her career after leading the Falcons in scoring during the 2019 season.

Koehler and teammate Mariah Troje of Cottage Grove were the only two Falcons named to the 22-player team by the conference coaches.

Koehler led the Falcons in scoring with nine goals and 22 points while registering a team-high three game-winning scores. She ranked in the top 10 in the WIAC in total shots, shots per game, points, goals and assists this season.

A 2015 graduate of Hudson High School, Koehler was a four-year starter, two-time captain and two-time All-Big Rivers Conference player and a member of Hudson’s 2014 conference championship team.

UWRF finished the 2019 season with a record of 10-10-1 and reached the semifinals of the WIAC Tournament.