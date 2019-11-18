HUDSON, Wis.-- The postseason honors kept piling up for Hudson’s Kolton Prater and Cole Ober last week when both were named to the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-State Team.

Previously both players were named to the All-Big Rivers Conference First Team for the second straight season while Ober was also named the 2019 BRC Defensive Player of the Year.

Raider coach Steve Sollom credited Ober with anchoring a Hudson back line that helped hold opponents to an average of just 0.8 goals per game and 24 shutouts over the past two seasons.

“He is a very sound and physical defender,” Sollom said.

Prater, a four-year starter at Hudson, earned all-state honors for the second straight year. The midfielder tallied 12 goals and 14 assists this season, despite missing two weeks with an injury.

“He’s been the best player in the conference the past two years,” Sollom said. “He gets special attention from every team we play. He's a great finisher and dominates in games.”

The Raiders posted a record of 17-4-2 this season, 10-1-1 in the BRC, while posting the 500th win in program history. Prater will play soccer at UW-Green Bay next fall while Ober will play at St. John’s University in Collegeville, Minn.