The outstanding success by the New Richmond boys in the Middle Border Conference soccer season was reflected in the all-conference voting and also in the all-state voting.

The Tigers had nine players who were named to the All-MBC team. That success was led by senior AJ Johnson, who was a unanimous choice for the conference Player of the Year. Johnson was also recognized on the state level. Johnson was named on Monday to the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-State Team.

The numbers show that Johnson had one of the best seasons in the state of any soccer player. His 35 assists and 119 points were both the highest totals in the state and his 42 goals ranked third among Wisconsin high school players this fall.

Tiger coach Darian Blattner said this honor reflects on what Johnson has achieved in his career as a four-year member of the Tiger varsity team.

“It shows the work he’s done over those four years and it shows the level of play he provides,” Blattner said.

All-conference Tigers

Tigers who joined Johnson on the All-MBC first team were Michael Benedict and Jovani Perez-Sanchez.

Tigers selected to the second team were Carter Melby, Joe Casey, Jack Burmood and Cohan Hare. Honorable mention recognition went to Jack Steudemann and Clay Gess.

Benedict, a junior, has become one of the key members of the team. He ranked second on the team with 14 assists and third with 12 goals.

“He had a breakout year,” Blattner said. “He’s like the Energizer Bunny, he can just keep going. He had a breakout year.”

Perez-Sanchez is a sophomore. He scored 10 goals. He played mostly in the center of the field, but after Benedict was injured, he moved to outside mid and made strong contributions in the playoffs.

Melby was a revelation as the Tigers’ goalkeeper, allowing 19 goals in 25 games. Among his 21 wins in goal were 15 shutouts, a team record.

“Carter had a fantastic year. He made some really nice pressure saves in the state tournament game,” Blattner said.

Casey joined Benedict in giving the Tigers a set of durable, athletic outside midfielders. Casey contributed eight goals and 11 assists.

Hare, a sophomore, was the Tigers’ second leading scorer with 19 goals and six assists. The coaches used Hare off the bench for much of the season to inject energy when he entered the game.

Burmood was part of the Tiger defensive group that blossomed into a strength of the team.

“He really grasped hold of the position. He’s a very positive kid,” Blattner said.

Gess was another member of the defense who grew into a strong factor this season. With Gess and Burmood returning, the Tigers have much of the defense already in place for next season.

Stuedemann was also an all-conference player last year. He finished the season with eight goals and 11 assists, working particularly well with Johnson.

Somerset

The players honored for the Spartans were stationed up the center of the field for the team this season.

Senior defender Ben Rybacki and junior offensive midfielder Aaron Shartin-Folkert were named as first team selections to the team. Senior midfielder Logan Giossi and sophomore defender Parker Gebheim were selected to the second team.

Rybacki was thrown into the starting lineup as a sophomore due to injuries in the Spartan lineup. He was the only defender included in the first team. Somerset coach Bill Roll said Rybacki learned to use his height and body to gain leverage against opposing players.

“He became a real strength for us. He was thrown into the fire as a sophomore and he’s continued to improve,” Roll said.

Shartin-Folkert was the Spartans’ leading scorer with 19 goals and he finished second on the team in assists.

“He has really good foot skills. He has stepped up his game,” Roll said.

Giossi teamed with Shartin-Folkert to give the Spartans excellent play in the midfield. Giossi was the team leader in assists and served as a captain for the second year.

“He plays smart, he plays within the system. He’s a totally unselfish player,” Roll said.

Gebheim emerged as the team’s stopper, working well in tandem with Rybacki.

“You can rely on him. He’s a good one-on-one defender,” Roll said.

Roll was also honored as the MBC Coach of the Year.







