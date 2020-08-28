The Lake City boys' soccer team started the fall season off on the right foot. Specifically the foot of Tanner Laska, who scored two goals for the Tigers in their 3-1 win over Kasson-Mantorville on Thursday.

Lake City was knotted up in a 1-1 tie with the Komets in the first half but after a goal by Jon Harvey, assisted by Owen Meyers, the Tigers regained the lead. The second goal by Laska, assisted by Aidan Palmer, provided Lake City with extra cushion in the waning minutes of the game.

In goal for Lake City, Marco Lopez made seven stops on eight shots.

Lake City will have their home opener on Monday, Aug. 31 against Triton/Kenyon-Wanamingo/Hayfield.

Other area scores

Cannon Falls 5, Stewartville 1

PIZM 1, Lourdes 1