LAKE CITY — For the first time on Friday, the Lake City girls' soccer team played under the lights at the varsity football field. Hosting Kasson-Mantorville, the Tigers played with over 100 spectators in attendance. Lake City wasn't able to turn its historic night into a victory, however as they lost to K-M, 13-1.

"It was fun to play under the lights. We’ve never played on the football field," Lake City head girls' soccer Alydia Zemke said. "We normally play on a baseball field. It was fun, even though we are in COVID, it was a special event for the seniors."

Prior to the game Zemke said her goal going into the season was to utilize the strengths of the team and become more of a threat offensively. Traditionally playing in a 4-2-3-1 formation, she hoped to push more towards the attack with a 4-3-3.

To help pressure on the attack this year will be Mikayla Arendt and Tegan Herbst. The midfield will be led by Carly Earnest-Miller, Hannah Aldrich and Morgan Kane — although Kane sustained an injury in the first half against K-M and didn't return.

Defensively, the Tigers have the backing of two senior captains — Samantha Darnell and Jenna Brown.

Lake City's home opener against K-M turned sour early as the KoMets built an early 3-0 lead. Halfway through the first half Jenna Brown of Lake City was awarded a free kick which she promptly buried in the back of the net, trimming the lead to 3-1. It was a short-lived victory though as K-M responded with six more goals before the end of the half.

Entering the second half, Lake City made some defensive adjustments that helped limit the KoMets offense. Throughout the first half the Tigers were frequently caught with their defense too far upfield and the speed of K-M allowed their attackers to get clean breaks. The defensive adjustments were made to counter that speed and led to K-M scoring less than half their first-half output.

"We did want to be more dangerous offensively, but depth has really affected our team," Zemke said. "We come out strong in the first halves, I think that creating the mental strength within the team will be big."

Lourdes 7, PIZM 1

A two-goal deficit heading into the half quickly got out of hand for Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Friday as the Wildcats lost to Lourdes, 7-1.

Lourdes held a 2-0 lead after the first 40 minutes before racking up five more in the second half.

Kiley House scored the lone goal for PIZM. The goal was assisted by Ave' Waldo.

Stewartville 8, Cannon Falls 0

Stewartville scored three goals in the first half and five in the second en route to a shutout victory over Cannon Falls on Friday.

Individual statistics were unavailable.