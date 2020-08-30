Knowing the opponent was going to be a challenge, Red Wing girls' soccer head coach Taylor Becker said she saw some positives even though the scoreboard didn't necessarily show it. The Wingers ultimately lost 6-0, giving up three goals in each half.

"Honestly we thought we had long stretches where we moved the ball well, were patient and created some good opportunities for ourselves," Becker said. "West is traditionally a Class A state competitor — our mindset was to go in and play them straight up to see what we could create. We broke down at similar times in each half so we'll look to figure out how to control those moments better."

The Wingers had nine shots on goal compared to Mankato West's 17. Red Wing keeper Tori Senty ended the night with 11 saves.

Red Wing will hit the road in their second game of the season with a trip to Winona on Tuesday. The Wingers will then return home Thursday to play Austin.