Red Wing was handed a difficult test early, as its first game of the year was on the road against No. 10-ranked Mankato West. With a young roster being asked to learn on the fly this year, the Wingers were downed by the Scarlets, 14-1.

Mankato West held a 7-1 advantage after one half of play and then doubled up in the second half with another seven goals. Most of the damage came off the feet of Caspar Olseth, who scored five goals and Ahmed Mohamed with three goals.

The lone goal for Red Wing came off of a free kick by Nicolas Snauffer.

Greggory Stallard started in goal for the Wingers and made 11 saves on 18 attempts. In the second half, Leo Walter stopped seven shots on 14 attempts. Overall, the Scarlets put 32 shots on net compared to Red Wing’s eight.

“We learned many lessons in this first game. We are very young this year, we started one eighth grader, four freshmen, four sophomores, one junior and one senior. We had three starters absent due to injury,” Red Wing head boys’ soccer coach Nate Weess said. “This was an eye-opener for many new members to the varsity level. We have issues to address and will make steps to improve on them.”

Red Wing will get a chance to make those improvements on its home field when it hosts Winona on Tuesday in their next game.