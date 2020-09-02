The Red Wing girls' soccer team has struggled to put the ball in the back of the net early this season, which has culminated with their second loss in as many tries. The Wingers traveled to Winona on Tuesday for their first road game of the season, losing 2-0.

Winona's two goals were scored in the opening minutes of each half putting the Wingers on their heels straight from the start. Red Wing's goalkeeper Tori Senty finished with nine saves. Her counterpart — Mikayla Corcoran stopped all eight of Red Wing's shots on goal.

It didn’t feel like we ever really got into a groove, and we put ourselves into a hole early trying to catch up with the turf pace," Red Wing girls' soccer head coach Taylor Becker said. "We were happy with moments of our game in transition — Lillie Sonju had a particularly strong night as far as her distribution and finding opportunities for us that we couldn’t quite connect finishes on. "

Red Wing will look to get its offense on track against Austin on Thursday.