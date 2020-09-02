RED WING — Red Wing's young and inexperienced boys' soccer team received another dose of Big 9 competition on Tuesday with an end result similar to their season opener. Although the score reads like another blowout, plenty of positives came out of Red Wing's 7-1 loss to Winona.

The most prominent of those is the urgency of which the Wingers played compared to their opener four days ago. Red Wing head boys' soccer coach Nate Weess said the team was slow to the ball in their first game, but not nearly as much against Winona.

"I think Saturday, our game at West, we were caught watching the ball a lot and letting guys blow right by us," Weess said. "This game we concentrated a little bit more on keeping the ball in front of us. I think the guys did a better job of that. We made better decisions, we progressed a little bit, especially defensively."

Throughout the first half, Winona was on the attack more often than not, but Red Wing's defense rarely let any Winhawks behind them. The primary deficiency with the Wingers' back line was an inability to clear the zone, leading to multiple second- and third-chance opportunities for Winona.

Winona opened the scoring with a goal by Teis Larsen before Red Wing countered on a goal by Nicolas Snauffer — his second of the season. Jed Heineman assisted on Snauffer's goal.

The Winhawks proceeded to score two more goals in the first half which sent them into the break with a 3-1 lead. Winona added four more goals in the second half to cap the game off.

Greggory Stallard started the game in net for Red Wing and made nine saves on 12 shots. Leo Walter entered the game in the second half and stopped seven shots on 11 attempts on net.

"It’s a year where we have to progress little by little, making improvements each game, and I think we did that," Weess said. "We got some guys offensively, that when we get in the mode of attacking, we got some guys that can really move the ball around. We just have to relieve the pressure, get it going that way."

Red Wing, 0-2, next plays on Thursday when they travel to Austin, which was ranked No. 5 in Class A in the preseason.