Lake City rebounded strongly after a lopsided loss in their home opener with a big win on the road against Triton/Kenyon-Wanamingo on Tuesday.

Triton/K-W kept the game close through the first half, trailing the Tigers 2-1 after 40 minutes. Lake City stretched its cushion in the second half with three more goals to put the bow on a 5-1 victory.

Leading Lake City offensively was Mikayla Arendt with three goals. Teagan Herbst and Hannah Aldrich also had one goal apiece.

Lake City, 1-1, will travel to Pine Island to face PIZM on Friday in their next game.

PIZM 1, Kasson-Mantorville 1

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa went stride for stride with Kasson-Mantorville on Tuesday with neither team able to gain a decisive edge.

PIZM held a 1-0 advantage at the end of the first half after a goal by Kiley House, assisted by Mia Schmoll. K-M answered with a goal in the second half by Amber Schultz to complete the 1-1 tie.

Jordan Weber made 11 saves on 12 shots for the Wildcats.

PIZM, 0-1-1, will host Lake City on Friday for their next game.

Byron 8, Cannon Falls 0

Cannon Falls opened the season with an 8-0 loss, and the second game of the season on Tuesday against Byron ended with the same result.

The Bombers kept things close in the first half, trailing the Bears 1-0 heading into the break. Byron put their foot on the gas in the second half, however, putting seven balls in the back of the net.

Cannon Falls, 0-2, will next play Friday, Sept. 4 against Triton/K-W. The HVL schools are both looking for their first win of the season.