In a battle of unbeaten teams, PIZM came out on top Thursday with a 3-2 victory over Lake City.

The Tigers jumped out to an early 2-0 lead with goals from Jon Harvey and Aidan Palmer. It was Harvey's third goal in as many games and the seventh tally of the year for Palmer.

PIZM responded with two goals of its own before the end of the first half. Drew Christopherson scored the Wildcats' first goal off a header with an assist from Dan Mikaeo. Their second goal came from Mikaeo to tie the score heading into the break.

Mark Quintero scored the winning goal in the second half with an assist coming from Christopherson.

PIZM ended the game with seven shots on goal compared to Lake City's five.

Lake City, 2-1, will travel to Stewartville on Tuesday for its next game.

PIZM, 2-0-1, next plays host to Triton/K-W on Tuesday.