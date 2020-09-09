Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa put on a scoring clinic Tuesday, outscoring Triton/Kenyon-Wanamingo 15-0. The score could have arguably been more lopsided considering that the Wildcats outshot the Cobras 26-2.

Leading the offensive barrage for PIZM were Dan Mikaeo and Cole Ayres — each with three goals apiece. Jack Smothers and Lucas Sems also had multi-goal games as both scored two goals. Five Wildcats scored one goal: Noah Wernau, Drew Christopherson, Soren Hellyer, Sven Oberg and Seth Konik.

For Christopherson, it was his third consecutive game with a goal; for Wernau, Hellyer, Oberg and Konik it was their first goals of the season.

In net for PIZM was Jason Ryan who stopped both shots he faced.

The win was the third consecutive for PIZM after opening the season with a tie. Triton/K-W remains without a win.

Up next PIZM, 3-0-1, will host Stewartville on Friday.

Lake City 6, Stewartville 0

After laboring through a one-goal loss in its previous game, Lake City wasted no time Tuesday building an early lead against Stewartville. With five goals by the end of the first half, Lake City could coast in the second half en route to a 6-0 win.

Individual stats were unavailable.

Lake City, 3-1, has one day off before returning to the pitch Thursday as they host Byron.

Cannon Falls 0, Lourdes 0

Cannon Falls kept its opponent off the scoreboard for the second consecutive game Tuesday but this time around was unable to score a goal itself, playing to a 0-0 tie with Lourdes.

Ryan Regenscheid made 17 saves in net for the Bombers. Cannon Falls was only able to put four shots on goal.

Cannon Falls, 2-1-1, plays one more game this week when they travel to winless Kasson-Mantorville on Thursday.