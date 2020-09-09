PIZM completed its second straight victory Tuesday, outscoring Triton/K-W by six goals. The Wildcats did the majority of their damage in the first half by holding a 5-1 lead after 40 minutes. In the second half, PIZM added two goals to its lead to cap off the 7-1 win.

Brynne Kelley went from scoring one goal in the three previous games combined to putting three in the back of the net against the Cobras. Ave' Waldo and Kiley House also scored two goals apiece for PIZM.

House now has four goals on the season, while Waldo found the back of the net for the first time this year.

Jordan Weber and Bridget Downes shared goalkeeping duties for PIZM. Weber had five saves and Downes had one.

PIZM, 2-1-1, travels to Stewartville on Friday for their next game.

Lake City 0, Stewartville 5

Lake City was dealt a second consecutive 5-0 defeat Tuesday, this time via Stewartville.

Stewartville built a three-goal lead in the first half before scoring two more goals in the second half for good measure.

Next up Lake City, 1-3, travels to Byron, 2-1-1, on Friday.

Cannon Falls 0, Lourdes 5

For the fourth time in as many games, Cannon Falls was involved in a shutout. In their last game, the Bombers were on the winning side. This time they were back on the losing end, falling to 5-0 to Lourdes on Tuesday.

The Bombers were only able to put one shot on net.

Cannon Falls, 1-3, returns to play Friday when they host Kasson-Mantorville.