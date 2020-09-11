Heading into Thursday's game, Red Wing had three goals in as many games. Then the Wingers more than tripled their output in one fell swoop at the expense of Faribault. In fact, their season goal total was exceeded after one half of play against the Falcons. By the end of the second half, Red Wing was able to revel in an 11-3 blowout win.

Red Wing jumped out to an early 5-1 lead through the first 40 minutes, thanks in large part to taking advantage of what was given to them on the pitch.

"I thought we did well to take advantage of our opportunities again with a couple players also getting their first varsity points," Red Wing head girls' soccer coach Taylor Becker said. "We were able to try some new things positionally and give more opportunities for our players to get more minutes."

Playing around with the lineup not only gave some valuable experience to the younger, more inexperienced Wingers, it also led to another six goals. Included in that scoring output were a couple of firsts. Ava Nelson scored her first varsity goal and assist. Meanwhile, Abi Deming, normally a volleyball player but playing soccer due to the shift in the sport's season, recorded her first varsity point with an assist as well.

Overall, Lillie Sonju led the Wingers with four goals, while Cadence Thorson, Sammi Chandler and Kayla Radtke all notched two apiece.

Tori Senty started the game in goal for Red Wing and made two saves in the first 50 minutes of play. Lexi Kuehl came in for the remaining half-hour and made four of six saves.

Red Wing had 25 shots on goal, while Faribault managed nine.

Red Wing, 2-2, will next play Saturday with a trip to Albert Lea.