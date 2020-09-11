For the fourth straight game Red Wing scored one goal. For the fourth straight game Nicolas Snouffer scored the Wingers' only goal. And for the fourth straight game, Red Wing lost. Hosting Faribault on Thursday, Red Wing had arguably its best performance of the season but still came up short, losing 5-1.

Red Wing kept the game close in the first half, with both teams scoreless through the first 32 minutes. Then in the final seven minutes of the half, Faribault scored twice to give them a 2-0 cushion heading into the break. In the second half, the Falcons added three more goals while Snouffer scored the Wingers' lone goal of the evening.

"We made a much improved effort tonight. The guys made Faribault work for their chances. The chances they had came from attacking with numbers," Red Wing head boys' soccer coach Nate Weess said. "I was proud of the way the boys played. We took a big step forward as a team this game, improving on mistakes the last few games. We will build on the game and move forward as we continue to look to improve."

In net for Red Wing, Gregory Stallard made 11-of-16 saves. Faribault outshot Red Wing, 16-6.

Red Wing, 0-4, will next play Saturday when it hosts Albert Lea. They will then travel to Rochester John Marshall on Tuesday.