Lake City played strong defense and goalkeeper Marco Lopez played lights out, but it wasn't enough to push the Tigers over the top as they fell to Hiawatha Valley League-leading Byron on Thursday, 2-1.

Lake City was first to find the back of the net, when Jon Harvey hit a well-placed through ball that Thomas Brand was able to corral and land a shot just inside the back post to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead 25 minutes into the game.

Byron evened the score six minutes later on a penalty kick. The score remained 1-1 until the 72nd minute when Byron scored yet again and proved to be the final tally of the game.

In net for Lake City, Lopez almost single-handedly kept the Tigers in the game. He stopped 26-of-28 shots and consistently made saves on Grade-A scoring chances for the Bears.

With the loss, Lake City falls to 3-2 on the season and six points back of the undefeated Bears in the conference standings.

Lake City travels to Cannon Falls on Monday for its next game.

Cannon Falls 1, Kasson-Mantorville 1

For the second straight game Cannon Falls ended its game in a draw, locking up 1-1 with Kasson-Mantorville on Thursday.

The tie puts Cannon Falls at 2-1-2 on the season and in a tie for fourth place with Lourdes in the HVL standings. The Bombers are now one point back of Lake City, which travels to Cannon Falls on Monday for the two teams' next game.

Individual statistics were unavailable for Thursday's game.