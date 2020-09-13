Fresh off two victories in which they outscored their opponents 14-3, Red Wing was forced into a 2-2- draw against Albert Lea on Saturday.

Albert Lea got off to a hot start, scoring both of their goals in the opening 10 minutes of the game. The score would remain 2-0 until six minutes into the second half when Radtke scored the first of her two goals for Red Wing.

Radtke's second goal came just five minutes later with an assist from Lillie Sonju.

"They controlled the majority of the first half," Red Wing head girls' soccer coach Taylor Becker said. "We were happy with the way we regrouped at half to battle back and make the changes in our defensive shape that we needed to find some success."

Red Wing, 2-2-1, currently is tied for fourth in the Big Nine Conference standings. The Wingers host Rochester John Marshall on Tuesday for senior night.