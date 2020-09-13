The PIZM boys' soccer team kept on rolling Friday with a 7-0 win over Stewartville.

The Wildcats came out of the gate fast with six goals before the end of the first half. More importantly for PIZM, the scoring was spread out among players. Drew Christopherson, Dan Mikaeo, Mark Quintero, Cole Ayres, Josh Hutton and Zach Ihde all found the back of the net in the opening 40 minutes.

In the second half, Ihde added one more goal. Cole Peters started the game in net for PIZM but didn't face a shot. Jason Ryan was the goalkeeper in the second half and stopped both shots that landed on net.

PIZM, 4-0-1, next plays on Monday when it travels to Byron.

Girls

PIZM 0, Stewartville 1

Neither PIZM or Stewartville mounted much of a threat offensively Friday as there was less than 10 shots on goal combined between the two teams. Stewartville was able to turn one of its five shots on net into a goal however, securing the 1-0 win over the Wildcats.

PIZM compiled four shots, while its goalkeeper, Jordan Weber, made four saves.

PIZM, 2-2-1, next plays on Tuesday when it hosts Byron.

Lake City 0, Byron 8

Lake City was shut out for the third straight time on Friday, falling to Byron 8-0. In the span of three games, the Tigers have been outscored 18-0.

Individual statistics were unavailable.

Lake City, 1-4, next plays Tuesday when it hosts Cannon Falls.

Cannon Falls 1, Kasson-Mantorville 5

Cora Park scored the lone goal for Cannon Falls on Friday against Kasson-Mantorville, as the Bombers fell 5-1.

The Bombers were hanging with the KoMets in the first half, trailing just 1-0. K-M widened its scoring reach in the second half, however, with four more goals to finish off the Bombers.

Belle Freeberg assisted on Park's goal for Cannon Falls. Lexie Bannitt was the Bombers' goalkeeper and made 13 saves on 18 shots.

Cannon Falls, 1-4, next plays Tuesday when it travels to Lake City.