It's three straight ties for Cannon Falls as they settled for a 0-0 score against Lake City on Monday.

Individual statistics were unavailable.

The Bombers and Tigers are now nestled in the middle of the Hiawatha Valley League standings. Lake City, 3-2-1, sits in fourth place with 10 points, while Cannon Falls, 2-1-3, is in fifth place with nine points.

Next up, Cannon Falls travels to PIZM and Lake City hosts Lourdes on Thursday.

Byron 3, PIZM 2

In a battle of HVL unbeatens, PIZM fell on the losing side, as Byron won 3-2 on Monday.

PIZM held a 1-0 lead heading into the half as Drew Christopherson was the first to find the back of the net. Dan Mikaeo scored the first goal of the second half to increase PIZM's lead to 2-0.

Byron then rattle off three unanswered goals to steal the win.

PIZM managed only two shots on goal all game — both were goals. Wildcats goalkeeper Corey Peters made six saves on nine attempts.

PIZM is now 4-1-1 on the season and in second place of the HVL.