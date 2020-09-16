Red Wing was three minutes away from getting their second-straight conference victory, but was unable to hold on and had to settle for a 1-1 tie against Rochester John Marshall on Tuesday.

After playing through a scoreless first half, Greyson Magill put the Wingers on the board with a goal seven minutes into the second half. That 1-0 lead would hold until the 77th minute, when JM's Ahmed Najya scored to force the tie.

"We came with a lot of energy tonight. We have carried some very positive habits from the last couple games. We continue to take steps forward as a whole team," Red Wing head boys' soccer coach Nate Weess wrote in an email. "Our inexperienced defense continued to show quick learning and have progressed. More and more guys are getting involved with the attack as we move the ball downfield. We are working more and more as a whole unit each game."

In net for the Wingers, Greggory Stallard made 11 saves. Red Wing ended the game with seven shots on goal compared to JM's 12.

"Getting back to back wins would have felt nice, but we should have a good feeling about the way we have played the last few games," Weess added. "I'm proud of the way the boys played tonight as they played with extremely high effort both offensively and defensively."

Red Wing, 1-4-1, next plays Friday when they host Mankato East, 2-2-1.