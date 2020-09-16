Shut out in its previous three games, Lake City loaded the scoresheet early and often Tuesday with four goals in the first half en route to a 4-1 victory over Cannon Falls.

Scoring for Lake City in the first half were Mikayla Arendt, Baily Earnest-Miller, Sam Darnell and Teagan Herbst. Carly Earnest-Miller recorded one assist, while Arendt recorded two.

Mia Halling scored Cannon Falls' lone goal in the second half.

Lake City, 2-4, next plays Friday with a trip to Lourdes and then again Tuesday when they host Triton/K-W/Hayfield.

Cannon Falls, 1-5, hosts PIZM, 2-3-1, Friday and then travels to PIZM on Tuesday.

Byron 4, PIZM 2

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa fell into an early 3-0 hole against Byron that they were never able to recover from, ultimately losing to the Bears, 4-2 on Tuesday.

Byron held a 3-0 lead through the first half. In the second half, PIZM's Ave' Waldo and Kiley House got the Wildcats within striking distance but Byron added one more goal to complete the victory.

In net for PIZM, Jordan Weber made eight saves on 12 shots. PIZM had nine total shots on goal.