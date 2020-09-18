NEW RICHMOND, Wis.-- New Richmond boys’ soccer coach Darian Blattner said after not knowing if there would even be a season a few weeks ago, the Tigers were just happy to be out on their home field against Somerset Thursday night, Sept. 17.

“It’s nice to be able to play,” Blattner said after the Tigers’ 4-0 victory over the Spartans. “Three or four weeks ago we weren’t sure, but then we got a chance to start practicing and we still weren’t sure. The ability to play games now is starting to feel a little bit more normal, but I think they all know too that in a day or two things can change pretty quickly, so I think they’re appreciating it maybe a little more, and certainly our seven seniors are appreciating it more.”

Fresh off a 23-3-1 record and a state tournament appearance a year ago, the senior-laden Tigers were primed for another banner season when the coronavirus pandemic jeopardized their plans. But now that they’re back on the field while adhering to all the proper precautions, they’re ready to pick up right where they left off, whether that includes another state tournament appearance at the end of the season or not.

“It’s a pretty well-grounded group of young men that understand that it takes a lot to get to where they want to be,” Blattner said. “So they’ve worked well in practice. Kids are working hard. So I do think that they understand that, whatever we get this year, they’re going to work hard at it and take as much advantage of it as they can.”

The Tigers dominated play early against the Spartans Thursday night but had just a 1-0 lead at the half to show for it, courtesy of a rifle from the top of the box from Jovani Perez-Sanchez off a pass from Joe Casey in the 18th minute.

The Tigers got two quick goals early in the second half to pull away-- the first off a penalty kick by Cohan Hare at 56:32 and the second by Michael Benedict with Hare assisting just 45 seconds later to make it a 3-0 game. Hare picked up his third point of the game with an assist on a Joe Casey goal in the 76th minute to make the final 4-0.

Blattner said it’s good to see some of that pent up energy the Tigers developed during the delayed start to the season finally be released in a game.

“I think that’s definitely been a plus, now that we’ve been able to get on the field and not just scrimmage against ourselves,” he said. “Just the ability to go against somebody else and get after it, and tonight certainly was tightly contested. We knew it would be a tougher matchup but I think it went fairly well.”

St. Croix Central coach Bill Roll said he was pleased to see the Spartans stay right with the high-powered Tigers two nights after defeating St. Croix Central 8-3 in their season opener.

“Honestly, I thought intensity-wise and defensively we played a lot better tonight than we did against Central,” he said. “We gave up one more goal tonight than we did against Central and we kept them to one for a long time. But we had a tough time getting an offense going. Our guys on the outside mids were doing a heck of a job defensively, but it came at a cost on the offensive end.”

The Spartans also lacked the depth of the Tigers after Roll said a number of players chose not to return due to the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus. Somerset has just one senior on its roster-- midfielder/forward Aaron Shartin-Folkert-- while its defenders played all 90 minutes Thursday night.

“It’s kind of a chess puzzle for us to figure out where the pieces go to begin with, so not having a normal offseason and not having a preseason and not having everybody back makes it tough,” Roll said. “Some of those guys I didn’t know until maybe a week before we started that they weren’t going to play. You think you’ve got those pieces answered and you’re trying to figure out a couple of other pieces and all of a sudden you’re figuring out even more pieces and it’s a domino effect.”

The Panthers opened up the season on a high note Tuesday night as Shartkin-Folkert and Torsten Strom each had a hat trick in an 8-3 home victory over St. Croix Central. Lewis Schneider also scored while Parker Gebheim added a goal and an assist.

After opening the season with two games in three days, Roll said another challenge the Spartans are facing early is getting back in game shape.

“They didn’t play spring sports,” he noted. “None of them ran track or anything else. And with the safer at home order a lot of these kids didn’t do anything for a couple of months. So getting the lungs back where they need to be is a big piece of it.”

But like Blattner, Roll said it just felt good to be playing games again.

“They way the spring went, I coach the girls too, so I know how it was for them to get the season wiped out. Then going all through June before we could get out and do anything really; the guys are just happy to be out here.”