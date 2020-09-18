Playing in a scoreless tie through the first half, PIZM pulled away late to secure the 2-0 victory over Cannon Falls on Thursday.

Through the first half, PIZM had four shots on goal compared to Cannon Falls' one. Neither team was able to find the back of the net however until the second half.

Drew Christopherson broke the scoreless tie in the second half, giving the Wildcats a 1-0 lead. Seth Konik assisted on the goal.

Cole Ayres scored the second goal of the game, putting the final touches on PIZM's victory.

Corey Peters made one save on Cannon Falls' only shot on goal, while the Bombers' goalkeeper, Ryan Regenscheid, made nine of 11 saves.

PIZM, 5-0-1, next plays on Monday when it hosts Lourdes.

Cannon Falls, 2-2-3, next plays on Monday when it hosts Kasson-Mantorville.

Lourdes 4, Lake City 1

Lourdes scored two goals in both halves of its game against Lake City on Thursday en route to a 4-1 win.

Thomas Brand scored the lone Lake City goal in the second half. The goal was Brand's second of the season. Brand is also the only Tiger to have scored a goal in the team's previous three games.

Lake City, 3-3-1, travels to Byron on Monday for their next game.