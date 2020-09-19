PIZM reached double-digit points in the Hiawatha Valley League with a 3-1 win over Cannon Falls on Friday.

The Wildcats opened the game with a 2-0 lead in the first half. Cannon Falls clawed back with a goal of its own in the second half courtesy of Belle Freeberg, but the Wildcats added one more goal to close out the win.

Scoring goals for PIZM were Brynne Kelley, Kiley House and Bethany Dick. Mia Schmoll also recorded one assist.

In net for PIZM, Jordan Weber made seven saves. Goalkeeping stats for Cannon Falls were unavailable.

PIZM, 3-3-1, and Cannon Falls, 1-6, play each other again for the second half of a home-and-home on Tuesday. PIZM will be the host.

Lourdes 6, Lake City 0

Heading into Lake City's seventh game of the season, the girls soccer team had been shut out in three of its four losses. Adding another loss to its record, the Tigers were also shut out for the fourth time this fall in a 6-0 loss to Lourdes on Friday.

Lourdes scored three goals in both halves of the game. Individual statistics were unavailable.

Next up for Lake City, 2-5, is a home game against Triton/K-W/Hayfield on Monday. The Tigers defeated the Cobras earlier this season, 5-1.