Red Wing was tasked with playing one of the two remaining unbeaten girls soccer teams in the Big Nine on Friday. During their trip to Mankato East, the Wingers were unable to keep their streak of four games without a loss alive, as they lost to the Cougars, 5-1.

The Wingers gave up two goals in the opening five minutes of the first half, digging an early hole. Before the half was over, however, Sophia Rahn scored her first varsity goal to trim the Cougars' lead to 2-1 heading into the break.

Mankato East scored again in the opening five minutes of the half to take back their two-goal lead, and then scored two more goals in the final 10 minutes.

"Sounds a little weird to say but we are honestly happy with a lot of the way the game played out," Red Wing head girls' soccer coach Taylor Becker said. "They are a great team, very technical and fast. We are always going to try to take teams on and keep trying to play how we want to.

"We aren’t going to be a team that just sits in and sometimes we see lapses like that. Obviously not what we want, but we are learning where we tend to make those mistakes."

In net for the Wingers, Tori Senty made nine saves on 14 attempts.

Red Wing, 3-3-1, next plays on Tuesday when they host Northfield.